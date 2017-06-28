BHUBANESWAR: Sexual harassment victims, particularly minors, would not have to run from one place to another any more to undergo medical examinations. The State Government is all set to open integrated call centres in all District Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs) and Medical Colleges and Hospitals (MCHs) soon.

Equipped with well-trained staff and modern gadgets, the centres will provide 24X7 services related to medical, legal and psycho-therapeutic counselling besides relief and rehabilitation under one roof.

Though one-stop crisis centres were opened at a few places including Capital Hospital, Berhampur MCH and Puri DHH earlier, the new call centres would be set up as state-of-the-art units so that the victims will not face further harassment.

Director (Health Services) Dr Kailash Chandra Dash said, such under-one-roof call centres will go a long way in preventing victims of extreme violence from going to different institutions besides providing counselling and psycho-social support.

“One counsellor will be appointed for each call centre while one paediatric specialist and gynaecologist will be roped in from the health facility concerned. Its objective is to facilitate immediate, emergency and non-emergency access to a range of services and counsel the sexually abused victims,” Dr Dash said.

The call centres will provide specialised services to women and children subjected to violence due to attempted sexual harassment, sexual assault, domestic violence, trafficking, honour-related crimes, acid attacks or witch-hunting who reach out or are referred to.

Both the Centre and State would share funds for setting up the centres for which there will be one separate cell in all the DHHs and MCHs. Recently, a training programme was conducted for health officials, doctors and hospital managers who would monitor the services to be provided at the centres.

According to a report by Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, more than 40 per cent of children are victims of child sexual abuse in the country which ranks second in terms of the highest rate of child sexual abuse.

What is more worrying is the fact that mostly child sexual abuse is incestuous in nature which means that it is committed by a person who is a family member and has an easy access to the child.