DEOGARH/SAMBALPUR:An 18-year-old female Maoist cadre Sabitri Murmu alias Kuni surrendered before Deogarh SP Sarah Sharma on Tuesday. A native of Krushnapur village in Telkoi block of Keonjhar, Kuni had joined the banned CPI(Maoist) outfit when she was studying in Class IV, as a child militia in 2008.

Later, she was shifted to Kalinga Nagar division of the outfit and worked under the regional commander Sushil alias Basanta. After undergoing arms training in 2010 at Kalohota in Keonjhar, she was handling a .303 rifle.

She was involved in kidnapping ASI Umesh Marandi in 2010 under Daitari police limits. Kuni was also present during exchange of fire at Tikarpada under Kaliapani police limits of Jajpur in 2011. She moved in Jajpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts.

Realising that the Maoists are deviating from the ideology of the outfit, she decided to join the mainstream. She, along with other female cadres, were victims of physical and mental harassment. The SP said Kuni would be rehabilitated as per government’s surrender policy.

On the other hand, sources said Maoists are holed up in villages atop Badrama hill range bordering Sambalpur and Deogarh.

They have visited villages of Pudadiha, Salohi, Bhutel, Arghen and Sarda in Sarda gram panchayat in Sambalpur district besides Kansar gram panchayat in Deogarh district.

They organised meetings in the villages and are trying to regain their lost control over the areas, sources said and added that they have demanded ransom from contractors engaged in development of Sarda gram panchayat, which has been adopted under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

There are at least 30 cadres of whom five are speaking Odia while the rest are speaking Hindi.

Taking advantage of change of guard with SP Akhileswar Singh getting transferred to Cuttack and his successor Sanjiv Arora, who is yet to join and is new to the district, the Maoists are trying to regroup.