JAJPUR: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Jajpur on Tuesday sentenced two former employees of the District Panchayat Office, Jajpur to jail term for misappropriating government funds to the tune of `1.89 crore. They are former District Panchayat Officer Brajaraj Biswal and cashier of the office Bichitra Nanda Mohanty.

While Biswal was sentenced to undergo five-year jail term, Mohanty has to undergo seven years imprisonment. A fine of `20,000 each was imposed on the two. They were held guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court acquitted another employee of the office Dillip Das, who was also accused in the case during an investigation by the Crime Branch in 2011.

According to the Crime Branch, a departmental audit found misappropriation of government funds of `1,89,86,000 in Jajpur Panchayat Office in the 2010-11 financial year. The funds were embezzled between April 1,2010 and July 21,2011.

An FIR was lodged with the local police by the then District Panchayat Officer Narayan Chandra Behera following the Collector’s direction in 2011. Accused Biswal and Mohanty confessed to the crime and the cashier had refunded around `20 lakh of the misappropriated money in four instalments. However, without paying the rest amount, he absconded. Later, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch and it had framed charge-sheet against three accused - Biswal, Mohanty and head clerk Das. However, court acquitted Das in the absence of evidence.

