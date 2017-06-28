RAYAGADA: Rayagada MLA Lal Bihari Himirika walked out of the Governing body meeting of Zilla Swasthya Samiti (ZSS) and District Health Mission midway in protest against functioning of the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) on Tuesday.

While vital health issues of the district were being discussed at the meeting in DRDA conference hall, Himirika complained that he was not taken into confidence by the health officials. The MLA further alleged that he was not invited to the meeting and this was a violation of protocol.

Himirika’s participation in the meeting lasted for only five minutes. Though Zilla Parishad Chairman Purusottam Gomango requested the MLA to remain present at the meeting, the latter turned down the plea.

This incident took place in the absence of district Collector Guha Punam Tapas Kumar.

Sources said there is a difference of opinion between the CDMO and the local MLA on the location of the former’s office. Currently, the CDMO office is functioning from Barijhola village, which is 5 km away from the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

While the local MLA wants the office to function at the current location, the CDMO is trying to shift it to the DHH.

The sources said elderly and disabled people, pregnant women and other patients are facing difficulties to access the CDMO’s office for official work due to the distance. Moreover, basic amenities are also unavailable at the current location.

The CDMO office was shifted by former Collector Sashi Bhusan Padhi when construction of the new building of DHH started. Last year, the DHH building was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik but the office was not shifted to the new DHH.

In the last Zilla Parishad meeting, it was unanimously decided to shift the CDMO’s office to the new DHH for convenience of the public in general.

Contacted, CDMO Sarojkant Nayak said, ‘’We sent an invitation through registered post to the local MLA. Even I personally had invited him for the meeting.’’

The Collector, who came to the meeting later, said, ‘’I will personally enquire into the MLA’s allegation. The CDMO office will function at a place where it will be beneficial for the public.’’

At the meeting, important issues like malaria, IMR, MMR, health infrastructure, failure of ambulance service, annual budget and expenditure were discussed.

Among others, Sub-Collector Muralidhar Swain, ADMO (Public Health) BLN Prusty, DPM Rajeswar Patniak and other officials were present.