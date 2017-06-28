BHUBANESWAR: THE International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bhubaneswar has started ‘Finishing School’, a specialised and dedicated programme to enhance employability of engineering students. This was discussed in the IIIT’s Board of Governors meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi here on Tuesday.

To be started from July, it has been targeted to train around 300 students during this academic year in different batches. Around 100 students would be put in one batch. The school will help students of the State compete and secure a place in the national and international job market.

Any graduate in electrical science, communication engineering, information technology having domicile in Odisha can avail the opportunity. The students would be trained with qualitative skill, employment oriented dexterity, quantitative aptitude and soft skills.

The programme will have a training and skill duration of 150 hours spread across two months. There will be around seven assessments including two final assessments. The students will be made industry fit through this finishing training and will also get connected to industries and possible employers.

The detail procedures for availing the facility has been put on the website www.iiit-bh.ac.in. The cost per student for this training has been estimated at `6,000 out of which `3,000 will be provided by the State Government and balance `3,000 will be contribution from the student concerned, said IIIT Director Prof Gopal Krishna Nayak.

The State Government provides interest subvention to the banks for educational loans advanced to students for higher technical education. This subvention is also made available even during the moratorium period. The student has to pay only one per cent interest and the balance interest is borne by the State Government, Padhi said.

Padhi directed IIIT to make the course industry oriented through direct interface with the industries. He further directed the institute to connect their students to loan subvention schemes of the State Government so that eligible students are not deprived of the opportunities for higher technical education. Among others, Prof Ajit Kumar Das of IIIT, Bhubaneswar, was present.