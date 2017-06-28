SUNDARGARH:A 55-year-old man of Gireldungri village under Dharuadihi police limits in Sundargarh district killed his daughter-in-law and later committed suicide on Monday. Parsuram Gudula killed his daughter-in-law Jasowanti in a fit of rage and later ended his life by jumping before a train. Police on Tuesday sent the bodies for autopsy after registering two separate cases.

Dharuadihi police station IIC Menaka Rout said Gudula used to quarrel with his daughter-in-law and on Monday night, he had an heated exchange of words with her. An angry Gudula hit her head with an iron rod leading to her death on the spot. He then fled from the crime scene. A few hours later, his son Kamal returned home to find his wife dead and and informed police.Gudula was found dead on the railway tracks on Tuesday morning, about 3 km from the village. Preliminary investigation revealed that Gudula committed suicide.