BHUBANESWAR: WITH chances of sky opening up during Asian Athletics Championships 2017, all possible measures are in place to ensure that the events continue without break. Besides the ground staff being trained on rain related issues, latest technology has been adopted during renovation of the of Kalinga Stadium to keep the tracks dry.

For the mega sporting event, to be held between July 6 and 9, a team of 20 field staff will be deployed at Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex to keep a watch on the weather. The groundsmen have been trained to use ‘soppers’ and large squeezing pads to dry the tracks in case of incessant rainfall. The tracks for all the events have been specially designed with a slight elevation which would not allow water retention.

All the tracks are made of synthetic fibres which would not absorb water. Squeezing out water from the tracks will be necessary only in case of heavy rainfall. The events will not be stopped because of mild showers, Director, Sports and Youth Services Vineel Krishna said.

Moreover, the tracks have been connected to a network of drains, designed to help water flow out within minutes, on both the interior and exteriors.Contacted, a senior Sport Department official said, “Once the starter pistol is fired, the event will not stop until it ends no matter how heavy it rains. Only in case of lightning or thunderstorm, the authorities will take a call to halt the contest.”

A total of 21 events will be held during the championships among which 100 metres, 200 metres and 400 metres sprints will be major attractions. The 4x100 metres and 4x400 metres relay races will follow the sprints. Players from all the participating nations are likely to contest in - high jump, long jump, triple jump, pole vault and steeple chase. This apart, short put, javelin and hammer throw are expected to be lined up in the last leg of the event, the sources added.

The Kalinga Stadium has a capacity to accommodate 17,000 spectators. However, the Sports and Youth Service Department has decided to sell tickets for 11,000 seats only. This is an international event which will host 45 Asian Nations. “At least 6000 seats in the lower rows will remain unsold from security and visibility point of view,” the official added.A large sand-sculpture, measuring 40x30 feet will be created in front of the guest house in D Block of the complex. Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik is slated to carve the seven feet high sculpture on Kalinga Stadium premises.

Since 1973 when the first AAC was organised in Philippines, this would be the third occasion that India will be hosting the Championships. Earlier, the event was held at New Delhi in 1989 and at Pune in 2013.

On Tuesday, Sports and Youths Services Secretary Vishal Dev held a meeting with officials of Handlooms Department to finalise a design for a stole that will be presented to athletes and officials accompanying them. A review meeting on traffic arrangement and logistics at Biju Patnaik International Airport was also held.

KISS students to perform

Bhubaneswar: Tribal students from City-based Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) will be performing cultural programmes at the inaugural and closing ceremony of Asian Athletics Championships on July 6 and July 9 respectively. As many as 300 students of KISS have been selected for the purpose. The students would perform full rehearsals at Kalinga Stadium from July 1. Choreographers have been appointed to help children perfect their moves. Noted Bollywood choreographer from Zenith Dance Group and Odia Choreographer Bidyadhar Barik are training the students. KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said it was a matter of pride for the students of the institution to perform before international athletes and delegates from 45 countries.