PARADIP: Infrastructure work on the proposed sewage treatment plant in Paradip has been started at Bhitragada by the civic authorities.

While the project is being funded by World Bank under the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Programme (ICZMP), 50 acres of land at Bhitragada was provided by the Paradip Port Trust (PPT) to the State Government for the purpose last year.

This apart, the Paradip Municipality has identified five landfill spots in the town where solid waste from the town and industries will be dumped before being taken to the treatment plant. Over the years, generation of solid waste from Paradip, also an industrial hub, has increased. Currently, 50 MT of solid waste is generated every day.

Of the 50 acres of land provided by the PPT, 20 acres would be used for setting up of the solid waste treatment plant. Construction of boundary wall of the site is already in progress.

Executive Officer of Paradip Municipality Dillip Kumar Mohanty said the plant would be constructed at an estimated cost of `42 crore and the waste would be treated through modern technology to avoid pollution.

“Solid waste would be collected from households and industries and dumped at landfill sites. They would be collected from these five landfill sites and taken to the waste treatment plant,” he said.

Polluted zone

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, has identified Paradip industrial hub as one of the country’s most polluted places.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had entrusted IIT-Delhi for preparation of a comprehensive environmental pollution index (CEPI) of Paradip recently.

The survey, that was a composite measurement of air and water pollution and land degradation, found the level of pollution to be 69.6 per cent, which indicates that Paradip is on the verge of becoming a critically polluted zone.The CEPI for critically polluted zone stands at 70.