JEYPORE: Incessant rains for the last couple of days at Jeypore sub-division have left farmers in a lurch. With monsoon showers showing no sign of relenting, hope for a good harvest of rabi paddy seems to fade away for the farmers who are facing a daunting task to thresh or sell their stock.

Sources said farmers of Jeypore, Kundra, Kotpad and Borrigumma blocks of Jeypore sub-division had cultivated around 30,000 hectares (ha) of land for the ensuing rabi season after getting water through Upper Kolab project and lift irrigation points in January this year. Though over 80 per cent of paddy crop was harvested from May to third week of June, the rest 20 per cent was yet to be harvested when the monsoon arrived.

The farmers had hoped for a bumper production due to proper and timely supply of irrigation water in the ayacut areas and were expecting to produce around 25 quintals of paddy per acre of land. However, continuous showers since the last 10 days have spoiled their plans and put a big question mark on the success of rabi paddy crop.

It has come to light that standing crops have been damaged due to flooding of fields by rainwater. This has hampered cutting and lifting of the paddy for threshing.

Paddy crops in Kotpad, Kusumi, Jeypore, Digapur, Masigam, Dangarpaunsi, Bhusanguda, Banuagurda, Bagdiri, Kundra, Dhanpur, Digsolpa and Sasahandi areas, which are in harvesting stage, are lying in the fields due to rain.

“It is difficult to cut the crop due to frequent showers. We are losing our crop with every passing day,’’ said Kunu Dash, a farmer of Dhanpur village.Moreover, farmers fear that the rains will affect paddy production. “With rains, the paddy would be discoloured and damaged grains have no value in the market, rued Sagar Santra, a farmer of Digsolpa.

Meanwhile, the rains have also put the district administration on toes. The authorities have geared up for paddy procurement in the region. Mandis have been opened despite the rains with support of millers and PACS. Notably, rains have hit the region for the first time in the third week of June in the last five years. Earlier, the region received rains well after July when most of the crops were harvested.