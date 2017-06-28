BHUBANESWAR: Following frequent allegations of non-availability of medicines at Niramaya stores, the Government has decided to carry out surprise checks on such outlets across the State.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena on Tuesday said a State-level squad will conduct raids to verify the stock position and find out if there is any discrepancy in Niramaya stores.

Jena, who conducted a review of schemes managed by Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL), asked officials to provide medicines to health centres as per requirement and take all possible measures to ensure that no patient leaves Niramaya store without medicine.

He directed all the State-run hospitals to fix a display board in front of all such stores mentioning the name and phone number of the officials, who can be contacted, in case of any problem while availing free medicines.

Jena also discussed complaints received from various hospitals on non-availability of medicines and instructed officials to sort out the problem on a war-footing.It was also decided that Essential Drug List (EDL) prepared three years back will be reviewed at regular intervals and the drugs in the list changed as per demand and priority. Hospitals have also been asked to keep in mind the departments they have and the drugs they require while sending the indent to OSMCL.

“The hospitals should also ensure the indents they are sending are correct. The officials have been asked to strengthen monitoring activities to make the free drug scheme a success,” Jena said. Among others, Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda and OSMCL MD RP Singh were present.