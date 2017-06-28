KORAPUT: Maoist cadres of Srikakulam-Koraput divisional committee set three JCB machines on fire protesting illegal sand lifting at Darliput village under Padwa police limits on Monday night. Sand mafia, in connivance with revenue officials, were using the excavators to collect sand from banks of river Patali.

The rebels left behind a poster threatening sand mafia of dire consequences if they continued to lift sand.

IIC Kailash Chandra Sethy said Srikakulam-Koraput divisional committee was behind the arson and a manhunt has been launched to track down the rebels.