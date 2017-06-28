PURI: After spending two nights on their respective chariots, the divine siblings were escorted into the sanctum sanctorum of Gundicha temple in ceremonial Pahandi conducted by Daita servitors here on Tuesday.

After offering of ‘Sandhya Dhupa’, the deities were taken to Gundicha temple in ‘Goti Pahandi’ (one after the other) and the ritual was completed late in the night. The deities were seated up the Ratna Simhasan of the ‘Adapa Mandap’. It is believed that whoever witnesses the Tinity on the Adapa Mandap of Gundicha temple, escapes the cycle of rebirth.

The rituals of the deities, as observed in main temple, would resume on Wednesday and the deities would be offered cooked bhog. Police had made tight security arrangements during Goti Pahandi to prevent devotees from touching the deities. Police have raised steel fences around the three chariots parked outside Gundicha temple to prevent people from climbing onto the chariots.

Devotees brave rain in Baripada

Baripada: Pulling of chariots in Baripada concluded on Tuesday with Nandighosh of Lord Jagannath reaching Mausi Maa temple at 5.40 pm. Devi Subhadra’s Darpadalan chariot, that was stopped mid-way on Monday, was also pulled to Mausi Maa temple by devotees on Tuesday. Over 50,000 devotees had thronged Grand Road to participate in the annual ritual despite rain. The temple administration distributed ‘ladoos’ among all the devotees. Lord Balabhadra’s Taladhwaja had reached the destination on Monday.