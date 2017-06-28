ROURKELA: Overlooking safety norms at railway level-crossings proved fatal for two women who were run over by trains in a span of less than 15 hours here.

The deceased were identified as Government school teacher Anusuya Jena (47) and Mana Banerjee (55), who were killed at STI and Kalunga level-crossings on Monday night and Tuesday forenoon respectively.

Sources said though the STI level-crossing gate was closed, Jena, wife of Rourkela Municipal Corporation employee Prasanna Nayak, sneaked under it and was trying to cross the tracks when she was hit by a goods train.

Chief Medical Officer of Rourkela Government Hospital Dr RC Behera said Jena was brought to the hospital by locals. After preliminary treatment, she was immediately shifted to Ispat General Hospital where she succumbed to critical head injuries.Jena’s body would be sent for autopsy on Wednesday.

In a separate incident at about 8 pm on Monday, Banerjee was fatally hit by Gitanjali Express at Kalunga level-crossing. Government Railway Police said though the level-crossing gate was closed, Banerjee tried to cross the track and was killed.Autopsy was performed on Banerjee’s body on Tuesday.