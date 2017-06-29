SAMBALPUR: The strained relationship between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over Kalma barrage is all set to deteriorate further with the neighbouring State opening 46 gates in a bid to prevent flooding in the upstream of reservoir.

While both the States were locked in a battle recently over non-release of water from the barrage by Chhattisgarh Government, the latest decision to empty the reservoir following widespread rains in the upstream of Hirakud Dam Reservoir (HDR) has left Odisha infuriated.

The Water Resources department reacted strongly to the development and said the State has not been kept in the loop on the matter. Water Resources Secretary P K Jena said Chhattisgarh Government has not shared information with Odisha on the release of water despite an agreement on it at a meeting of officials of both the States in May.

Sources say Chhattisgarh Government’s unilateral action not only makes Hirakud dam vulnerable, but also threatens flooding of areas downstream at a later stage. This also calls for reworking of the rule curve as the flow of water into Hirakud Dam will depend on the whims of Chhattisgarh Government, sources added.

While the barrage has become the bone of contention, it had also strained relationship between the two States with Odisha Government moving the Supreme Court over the decision of Chhattisgarh to construct the barrage and refusing to release water during non-monsoon period affecting livelihood and agriculture.

Even though the water level in Hirakud dam stands at 598.37 feet with rain recorded upstream at 13.28 mm, the dam still has enough space to accommodate rain water before achieving the full storage level (FSL) of 630 feet.

Sources said this year things are going to be worse in case rainfall pattern is disturbed. There is an urgent need for Central Water Commission’s intervention in this regard for setting up a real time dynamic data sharing mechanism, improving and restructuring the flow-reading stations and synchronising rule curves of all the dams that are potential threats to Hirakud’s flood control measures, said convenor of Water Initiatives Odisha (WIO) Ranjan Panda.