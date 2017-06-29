BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped Adapada village in Ganjam district after a 27-year-old youth tested dengue positive at MKCG Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

District Malaria Officer Dr Uma Shankar Mishra said the affected youth of Adapada village was working at Surat in Gujarat and last week, he returned home after suffering from fever. Mishra called on the public not to panic as necessary measures have already been taken to combat Aedes mosquitoes in the village. The affected youth is being treated and recovering fast, he said.

Mishra said in 2012, the disease had affected 533 persons besides claiming the life of one person. Due to preventive measures, the number has been reduced to 143 in 2013 and it further came down to 64 in 2014. But it again increased to 74 in 2015.

Last year, at least 329 persons in the district were affected due to dengue with highest of 112 dengue positive cases reported in Girisola area where two persons died.

Meanwhile, Ganjam Collector Prem Chandra Choudhary has asked the health officials to initiate all necessary measures to prevent the disease and arrange a special ward at the MKCGMCH.