BHUBANESWAR: New head of the Department for International Development (DFID) office in India Gavin McGillivray met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the State Secretariat here on Wednesday. The Chief Minister discussed on the possible areas of cooperation with DFID support.

DFID supported interventions in health, education and livelihood sectors have been quite productive and have helped improve human development indicators in the State, Naveen said.

He also appreciated the support of the overseas agency in Odisha Modernising, Government and Administrative (OMEGA) programme for improved public service delivery.

Priority areas like urban infrastructure and services, water, energy, skill development, climate resilience strategies and governance reforms were also discussed with focus on better cooperation and coordination to maximise the outcomes of these initiatives, official sources said.

Mc Gillivray also appreciated the efforts of the State Government in several key sectors and expressed willingness to take the partnership forward in the priority areas to be identified mutually, sources added.