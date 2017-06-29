BHUBANESWAR: A State Institute of Disaster Management (SIDM) will be set up at Gothapatna to train officials, personnel of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, Fire department and people living in vulnerable areas in disaster management.

The institute will be set up on 17 acres of land in the campus of Revenue Officers' Training Institute, Gothapatna, at an estimated cost of `49 crore.

Structural design of the proposed institute has been finalised through a National competitive bidding process and civil construction works will start soon, said Managing Director of Orissa State Disaster Mitigation Authority (OSDMA) Pradipta Mohapatra.

Presiding over a State-level project monitoring committee meeting, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairman OSDMA, AP PAdhi reviewed the progress of the World Bank-funded Odisha Disaster Recovery Project (ODRP) and National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) here on Wednesday.

"All the housing and infrastructure projects under ODRP and NCRMP are ahead of schedule and we are confident that the World Bank-assisted projects will be completed much before scheduled time," Mohapatra said.

Of the 16,293 housing units taken up under resilient housing reconstruction and community infrastructure programme, 16,023 have been completed in Ganjam district. Of those, 14,904 houses are already occupied by beneficiaries. The disaster resistance housing project is being implemented in five blocks of Ganjam district covering 107 villages and 16,571 beneficiaries. These habitations are developed into model villages with all basic community infrastructures like approach road, internal road, piped water supply, electricity and complete sanitation measures.

The project, estimated at `1,151 crore, is being implemented with 70:30 funding from World Bank and State Government. The State has so far received `615 crore out of which `550 crore has been utilised. The housing project in two blocks of Chilika and Tangi in Khurda district is also nearing completion, he said.

While the first phase work under NCRMP has been completed, second phase is under rapid progress. Of the 162 cyclone shelters and 100 connecting road projects taken up in the second phase, 104 and 91 have been completed respectively. Though March 2018 is the scheduled time for completion of the project, it has been targeted to complete by November this year.