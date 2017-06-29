BHUBANESWAR: Facing growing criticism for failing to strengthen fire safety mechanism in clinical establishments across the State, Government has come up with new draft rules to streamline registration and regulation of hospitals, nursing homes and patho-labs.

The Odisha Clinical Establishments (Control and Regulation) Rules, 2017, states that buildings constructed for clinical establishments after the notification must adhere to National Building Code-2005 and have provisions of fire safety. “The application for registration must contain a fire and life safety clearance certificate as per the guidelines issued by Home Department/Director General of Fire Services or a self declaration in form of an affidavit counter-signed by local fire officer,” it says.

Though the new draft rule is silent on the existing clinical establishments which have not yet made fire safety provisions, health officials clarified that such establishments would abide by Odisha Clinical Establishments (Control and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016 which was passed by the State Assembly last year. Joint Director, Medical Education and Training, Dr UK Satapathy said, the existing clinical establishments which do not have safety measures in place shall be given six months to comply with the provisions.

“The defaulting clinical establishments may be given additional six months time for compliance if they are allowed by fire services authorities. But, they have to produce the fire safety certificate, which is mandatory, to run the establishments,” he maintained.

As per the new draft rules, both outside and inside premises of clinical establishments should be accessible to physically challenged patients and the hospitals as well as nursing homes having more than 100 beds should install CCTV cameras for adequate surveillance. Minimum standard of services to be made available to patients and their attendants should also be prescribed. There must be one doctor as overall in-charge available 24 hours at the units which have admission facility. The bed and nurse ratio must be 10:3 with 10 per cent as leave reserve.

Clinical establishments cannot collect exorbitant fees from poor patients or those from BPL category and should provide free treatment if entitled. In other cases treatment be provided at reduced prices, it stated. No patient or attendants or dead body shall be detained for not paying the fees of the hospital, the draft rules read.

The draft has been notified by the Health and Family Welfare Department which has sought objections and suggestions from all stakeholders by September 22.