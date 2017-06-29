BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, four home guards, including a woman, were made to kneel as punishment for not wearing their uniform properly on duty. Though the incident took place on June 25 (Sunday), it came to light on Wednesday after a photo of the home guards kneeling down went viral on social media.

The home guards were punished by Reserve Inspector Ashok Sethi in front of the District Home Guard office at Bhanjpur at around 11 am on Sunday. Sources said some passersby took a photograph of the kneeling home guards which later went viral. Reserve Inspector (Home Guard) Sethi said the personnel who were punished were not in proper uniform while on duty. They were even not doing their duty properly. “This is a normal practice in our department to discipline erring personnel,” he added. Meanwhile, DG (Fire Services and Home Guard) Binoy Behera has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Mayurbhanj SP Prakash R said a team by officers has been formed to enquire into the incident and submit a report which will be sent to the headquarters. Disciplinary action will taken against the person found guilty, he added.