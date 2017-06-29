BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has mobilised a huge contingent of officers to ensure smooth and incident-free conduct of the Asian Athletics Championships which kicks off next month. At least 1400 athletes and delegates from 45 countries will take part in the international event.

A coordination meeting of officials from Sports and Youth Services Department, Police Commissionerate, Regional Transport Office, Airport Authority of India and hotel owners was held here on Wednesday to chalk out details of arrangements.

It was decided to deploy teams at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), transit routes, hotels, Kalinga Stadium and places of tourist interests in the Capital from July 1 to July 13. The Government has formed a team of over 200 officials, including 65 senior Odisha Administrative Services officers, to monitor the mega event. The senior officials will be assisted by over 165 assistant section officers (ASOs), who have been requisitioned from all 30 districts. Most of the ASOs are fresh recruits. They have again been divided into teams of six to eight members and each team has been assigned the task of liaisoning with the athletes.

On Wednesday, Indian team comprising 95 players and 73 support staff reached here. The organising committee of the AAC has formed separate teams for liaisoning, refreshments, luggage handling and transportation. These units are positioned at the BPIA and responsible for a comfortable arrival and departure of the teams. The contingent of China is also set to be a large one.

For the safety of participants, a police team under supervision of Zone II ACP will be looking after the security arrangement and keep off overcrowding at the airport. A total of 65 high-tech buses have been hired by AAC committee for movement of athletes and support staff. Each team will have dedicated buses which will be equipped with GPS kits. Movement of buses will be monitored at Central Control Room of AAC by a senior official of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA). Sources said, 19 hotels and guest houses in the Temple City have been booked for accommodating the guests. The city has been divided into six sectors, each of which will be headed by a senior OAS officer. The officer will act as Nodal officer for the teams and brief the top management of AAC about the requirements twice a day.

A Championship Information Desk has been created at each hotel which has been booked for AAC. The desk will act as the first point of contact for delegates in the respective hotels.A senior official of Sports and Youth Services Department said, “Our objective is to ensure that athletes and delegates from every country leave with lasting impression on their visit to Odisha and conduct of the event.”

Olly connects with school students

Bhubaneswar: Olly, the mascot of 22nd Asian Athletics Championships, on its first day of social connect programme visited SAI International School, ODM Public School and KIIT University. Students of KIIT and KISS gave a grand welcome to Olly. The final destination of Olly on the first day was in front of Big Bazaar at Patia.