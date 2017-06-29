BALANGIR: Reports of irregularities in paddy procurement have come to the fore again in the drought-prone district. Due to nexus between millers and officials concerned, farmers of the district are forced to sell their paddy below the minimum support price (MSP).

Though the Centre had fixed the MSP at Rs 1,470 per quintal for common variety and Rs 1,510 for high quality, farmers are selling their produce at Rs 1000 - Rs 1100 per quintal.

Sources said 2,132 farmers had registered their names for paddy procurement in the rabi crop season while the district administration had set a target to purchase 2,37,529 quintals through 158 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS). But till June 20, only 32,833 quintals of paddy have been procured.

While the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (OSCSC) has procured 9,406 quintals against a target of 50,000 quintals, the mandis under Markfed have purchased 23,476 out of 73,500 quintals so far. The paddy procurement in the district was started from May 12.

Farmer leader Sudhir Parichha said farmers in the district are forced to go for distress sale of paddy as mandis set up by the administration were not functioning properly. Though the district administration had planned to open 158 mandis, only 50 procurement centres are functioning in the district. Private millers are purchasing paddy from fields of farmers directly at low price, he added.

Parichha demanded immediate intervention of the State Government officials to ensure that farmers get MSP for their produce.

Civil Supply Officer (CSO) Ranjan Seth said farmers did not bring their paddy to PACS for reasons best known to them. The Cooperation Department should inquire into the matter as it is not the subject of Civil Supply Department, he added.Last year, distress sale of paddy was also reported from the district.