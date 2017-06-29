BALANGIR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will probe the alleged fraud in ICDS food stuff procurement in the district.Informing this, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra, who is also the chairman of the panel, said the committee will visit the district on July 4 to probe the matter. The panel will also summon the officials concerned over the issue, he added.

Sources said food stuff worth Rs 2 crore has been supplied to different schools under ICDS programme by a grocery store that does not exist. Ananga Thakur of Balangir had brought the allegation stating that there is no grocery store by the name of Ganesh Kirana Store in the town. On April 10, he submitted a petition to the Collector with all relevant documents requesting a probe into the scam in implementation of ICDS programme. But no action has been taken so far.

As per the allegation, the store, stated to be located along the main road in Balangir, does not exist. The bills produced by Sabitri SHG of Sialbahali mention that the SHG purchased supply items from the aforementioned store. The SHG, which got permission to supply chatua to 105 anganwadi centres in Balangir block, had replaced ingredients like whole buta dal and groundnut with cheap flattened rice.

Meanwhile, BJD MP Kalikesh Singh Deo said this is not the only case in Balangir block. Similar irregularities have been found in all blocks and these cases must be probed, he demanded. Claiming that he received threats from goons, Thakur reported the matter to Balangir Sub-collector Radheshyam Padhi.