BHUBANESWAR: Non-resident Odias living in and around Columbus city in Ohio State of the US celebrated Rath Yatra on Sunday. As part of the tradition, the deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were taken out of the temple in ceremonial procession after Nrusingha Yajna was performed.

The Trinity was later placed in a chariot which was pulled up to Mausima temple after Tusar Das conducted ceremonial sweeping. Known as ‘Puri Rath Yatra’, the event was attended by more than 1,000 Indian devotees, who are settled at Columbus.

Several devotees, including famous Odissi dancers Sriradha Paul and Madhulita Mohapatra, performed on the occasion. Started in 2009, the Rath Yatra at Columbus has been appreciated by other community members for developing harmony and brotherhood.

As many as 2,500 devotees are expected to attend Bahuda Yatra, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

So far, 27 Jagannath temples have been constructed in the US where Rath Yatra is being celebrated with much pomp and gaiety every year.