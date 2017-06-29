ROURKELA: Hot metal production at Blast Furnace (BF)-V of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL came to a halt after an explosion in the inlet pipe of stove-I on Tuesday night. This is the second major breakdown in a month at the blast furnace.

Sources said BF-V or ‘Durga’, one of the largest blast furnaces in the country with daily hot metal production capacity of 8,000 tonnes, stopped working at around 9 pm on Tuesday. A worker present nearby fell unconscious from shock due to the sound of the explosion.

Three interconnected stoves, including the defunct one, inject high pressure hot air into the blast furnace as part of hot metal production. As the isolation valve of stove-1 failed, cables were damaged, jamming all 36 tuyeres and blow pipes with materials.

Incidentally, ‘Durga’ had faced total production loss for 15 days from third week of May after failure of blowers, leading to jamming of the 36 tuyeres.

General secretary of BMS-affiliated Rourkela Ispat Karkhana Karmachari Sangh (RIKKS), RSP’s recognised trade union, HS Bal reiterated that inferior quality equipment, instruments and poor workmanship are responsible for the frequent breakdown of Blast Furnace-V and the New Plate Mill (NPM). The NDA Government at the Centre should not make any further delay in ordering a high-level inquiry into the incident, he said.

Meanwhile, the NPM, which caters to niche market segment of high-end plates with daily production capacity of 3,000 tonnes, continues to face total production loss from June 22 following failure of the third imported Klein Schanzlin and Becker-made de-scaling pump.

RSP authorities said an inquiry has been ordered into the breakdown at ‘Durga’ and claimed that the blast furnace would be revived in a day. The NPM would be revived in the next two days and the production loss would be made up in subsequent days, the authorities added.

Technical experts claimed that at least 10 days are required to fully restore production at Blast Furnace-V.

Sources said the financial implications of the breakdowns would be a whopping Rs 600 crore to Rs 700 crore in Q1 due to production losses. Depreciation and interest servicing would account for about Rs 318 crore.

The state-of-the-art new Blast Furnace-V and NPM, built at a whopping cost of Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore respectively, had started operation during 2014. A consortium of global firms including Danieli Corus and Tata Project Ltd had built the Blast Furnace-V while Danieli, Tata and Simplex were involved in construction of the NPM.

Notably, the old Blast Furnace-IV was set up in the 1950s and worked without any major breakdown till the first modernisation in 1990s. It even continues to work till date.