RAYAGADA:Members of Niyamgiri Surakhya Samiti (NSS) on Wednesday lodged an FIR with Muniguda police alleging that Bari Pidikaka, a Dongria Kondh of Niyamgiri hills and an undertrial prisoner (UTP) who recently died in SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack was killed by the administration.

Stating that the death was not natural, the members alleged that Bari was killed as he was an active member of NSS and fighting for Niyamgiri hills. In their complaint, they said Bari’s family members were not informed about his illness and subsequent treatment in the hospital. The family members were informed just after his death, the NSS said. According to police sources, Bari of Tahali village was arrested by Muniguda police last year on charges of raping a minor Dongria girl. One Mali Pushika, a relative of the minor girl, had lodged an FIR against Bari.

Mali was getting regular threats from Naxals to withdraw the compliant against Bari. When Mali did not heed the threats, he was brutally killed by the rebels on March 21 this year.

NSS members Dadhi Pusika, Lingaraj Azad, Ganesh Jakesika and others have sought a probe into the death of Bari.