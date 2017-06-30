BHUBANESWAR: THE exquisite Odisha handloom and textiles would be on display when the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships opens in Bhubaneswar on July 5. As the contingents from 45 countries troop into Kalinga Stadium, women athletes who will be leading their respective nations in the inaugural parade would be wearing the quintessential sarees of the host State.

Olly, the mascot for 22nd Asian Athletics

Championships, greets Chief Minister

Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat

Famous varieties like Sambalpuri Ikat, Bichtrapuri, Pasapalli, Bomkai and Nuapatna cottons will be on display at the athletic event and a team of senior officials of the Textiles and Handlooms Department is finalising the range which the athletes will wear at the inaugural march past. Odisha Government is keen on cotton sarees for the grand occasion.

To showcase the State’s treasure-trove of handlooms and handicrafts, two stalls of Boyanika and Utkalika will be set up at the stadium, Textiles and Handlooms Minister Snehangini Chhuria said.

According to Secretary, Textiles and Handlooms Department, Chitra Arumugam, all the sarees would be provided by Boyanika. Similarly, stoles of Gopalpur and Kotpad, both tassar and cotton with organic colours, would be gifted to the athletes. The Department is making it a point that organic colours are used in these materials, she added.

Sources said, the Department has already placed orders with the weavers and work is at the final stages. Quality testing of the materials is also underway.

“Many of the products which would be gifted are Geographical Indications (GI)-tagged. The cream of Odisha handlooms will be on display at the grand event,” said Managing Director of Boyanika Bishnu Prasad Mishra.All the former athletes and guests would be presented with filigree ornament boxes and shawls packaged in palm leaves.

The State Government is also using the event to promote Odisha tourism in a big way with an aim to put it on the global platform. Odisha Tourism Development Corporation has arranged sightseeing tours for 130 council members to Konark and around Bhubaneswar on July 14. Athletes and games officials will be taken on sightseeing tours on July 10-11 if some of them stay back. Heritage walks would be held on all days beginning July 4.

The Tourism and Culture Department will also supply 1500 kits with literature on Odisha’s tourism potential to all athletes and delegates upon their arrival. City guides and books on destinations in the State are also being provided.