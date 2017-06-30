KENDRAPARA: Though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had assured a Kargil war widow last year to fulfil her wish to visit the war memorial at Drass in Jammu and Kashmir and pay her tribute to her husband, the State Government is yet to act in this regard.

Nibedita, wife of Kargil martyr Sachidananda Mallick of Kandiahata village in the district, had met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 following media reports about her wish to visit the memorial. The Chief Minister had directed the State’s Chief Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to take necessary steps for her visit to Kargil. But till date, no communication from the Government has been received, she said.

Nibedita said, “Families of many Kargil martyrs have visited the war memorial at Drass to pay homage to their dear ones who sacrificed their lives to save our country. However, I am yet to pay homage to my husband. As it is my dream to salute the place of my husband’s martyrdom, I have failed to pay a visit to the historic place due to lack of finance. My son was only three years old when my husband was killed and a month before he died, he was posted in Drass sector of J&K.”

Soumyaranjan (20), son of Nibedita, is now pursuing degree at a private engineering college in Bhubaneswar.Sachidananda had laid down his life on June 28, 1999 while fighting for the country in Kargil War. The Kargil War Memorial was built at Drass in memory of brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in 1999 war. Contacted, Additional Secretary of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Pradipta Mohapatra said the State Government will soon arrange Nibedita’s visit to Kargil.