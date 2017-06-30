MALKANGIRI:Illegal ganja cultivation has assumed alarming proportion in the interior areas within Balimela and Chitrakonda police limits where the Maoists hold sway. With police and Excise officials keeping away in fear of the rebels, these remote pockets have emerged as safe haven for ganja smugglers.

Though thousands of kilograms of ganja have been seized by the Excise sleuths and the police in the last few years, sources said a major portion goes undetected as the contraband is cultivated in areas where Maoists dictate terms.

File photo of Excise officials

destroying ganja crops in Malkangiri

Orkel police sources said around 332 kg of dry ganja were seized during 2015- 2016. Eight cases were registered and 23 accused persons booked under NDPS Act. Similarly, Orkel police seized 4,030 kg of ganja during 2016-2017 and 45 accused were arrested.

The steep rise in the volume of seizure speaks volumes of the flourishing ganja farming in the district.

A total of 1,100 quintals of dry ganja were seized in areas under Chitrakonda police limits during 2015-16 and 2016-17. Twelve cases were registered and 20 smugglers held. The Excise sleuths also seized 110 kg ganja and nabbed three accused while transporting the contraband during the period.

Excise and police officials destroyed 2,61,597 cannabis plants spread over 94 acres in remote areas of Chitrakonda and Orkel during the period. The total value of the destroyed plants was put at `2.55 crore.

Excise sources said ganja smugglers from neighbouring States, particularly Chhattisgarh, Madhya Padesh and Maharashtra, as well as the Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, have been encouraging tribals to cultivate cannabis in vast tracts of fertile valleys by investing huge amount of money. The smugglers are also providing modern equipment and latest technique to locals to grow the contraband.

The sources further informed that smugglers procure most of the ganja from Chitrakonda, Nilapari, Nakamamudi, Dyke-III and other interior pockets of the district. This apart, local businessmen are investing heavily in ganja cultivation for easy money. With demand for the contraband rising in other States, the ganja farming has become a lucrative source of income.

An official said inaccessible terrain and Maoist threat are the major hurdles before the Excise sleuths and police in checking the menace. ‘’Though we are aware of ganja being cultivated in vast tracts along Andhra-Odisha border, we are unable to go there since the areas are Maoist strongholds,’’ he added.