BHUBANESWAR: The state government today approved fresh investment proposals worth Rs 1188 crore from three industries with an employment potential for nearly 3000 persons.

The three proposals were sanctioned at the meeting of State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) presided over by chief secretary AP Padhi here today. The SLSWCA cleared investment proposal of Rs 650 crore from the Emami Paper Mills Limited (EPML), Rs 430 crore from Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) and Rs 108 crore from Surya Foods

Limited (SFL).

The EPML has proposed to expand its multilayer coated board manufacturing plant at Balgopalpur Industrial Estate in Balasore. The company had started its paper manufacturing unit in 1982. It is into manufacturing of newsprint and has also set up paper board project based on waste paper and a 10.5 MW co-generation power plant in 2015. With the expansion plans, the company is expected to generate around 1750 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Proposal of Ambuja Cements to set up a 1.5 million tonne per annum cement grinding unit at Industrial Growth Centre, Jharsuguda was also approved by the SLSWCA. The proposed facility will spread across 125 acres and add to the company's existing portfolio of five integrated cement manufacturing plants and eight cement grinding units across the country. The proposed project is expected to generate around 300 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Similarly, the proposal from Surya Foods and Agro Limited (SFAL) has also been approved by the SLSWCA. The company has proposed to set up a biscuit manufacturing unit of 60,000 tonne per annum at Khorda Food Park. Marketed under the brand name of "Priya Gold', SFAL is a multi-product food processing company having manufacturing facilities in Greater Noida, Lucknow and Surat and has a capacity of 1.8 tonne per annum. The proposed project is expected to generate around 667 employment opportunities.

The chief secretary asked the concerned departments to extend necessary cooperation for implementation of the projects. Principal secretary in the Industries Department Sanjeev Chopra said the state's business reform programme and development world class infrastructure have received extremely positive feedback from investorts across the country as it has been successful in creating the ideal business ecosystem for various sectors to flourish in the state.

The central inspection framework for industries and integration of business related services with eBiz online platform is one such practice which has given a boost to the industrial environment in the state, he said.

Chopra said a GIS-based land bank system, GO iPLUS, has been highly appreciated by the investors as it provides all the required details related to the availability of land, existing industries, raw materials and available finished products. Development commissioner R Balakrishnan and senior officials attended.