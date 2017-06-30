BHUBANESWAR: Even as the stage is set for the introduction of Goods and Services Tax across the country from July 1, the Odisha Government, which has welcomed the new tax regime, is yet to calculate its impact on resources generation of the State. Though the Government has described GST as a major financial reform, there is no consensus on how far it will boost the State’s finances yet.

“The GST will bring about comprehensive reform of the indirect tax regime in the country and a major financial reform to make India a single market,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had said while addressing the legislators at a workshop on GST held ahead of the Odisha Assembly’s special session on May 18 to pass the Odisha Goods Services and Tax Bill.

Since GST is going to be implemented from 2017-18, the Odisha Government had demanded payment of CST compensation upto fiscal 2016-17. Several demands of the State Government during the discussion stage of the GST have also been ignored.

Meanwhile, the Government has reiterated that handloom and handicraft products should be exempted from the purview of GST. At present, handloom products like Sambalpuri, Bomkai, Maniabandha and Tussar sarees manufactured by weavers are exempted from tax. Similarly, no tax is imposed on handicraft goods like applique, stone and wood works, terracota products, patta paintings and tribal crafts.

With five per cent tax under GST, the market of these products is likely to be impacted, affecting the livelihood of weavers and artisans. More than 3.5 lakh people in Odisha depend on handloom and handicraft sectors for livelihood.

The demand was raised by Finance Minister Sashibhusan Behera at the meeting of GST Council held at New Delhi recently.

The State Government on Thursday maintained that all sections of the population will benefit after the introduction of GST. The State Government also said businessmen with an annual turnover of `20 lakh will not have to register under GST.

The State Government notified GST Rules on Thursday. Finance Minister Sashibhusan Behera and Principal Secretary TK Pandey will attend the function to be held at New Delhi on Friday to roll out GST.

