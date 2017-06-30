JHARSUGUDA: Expansion work of units 3 and 4 (2 X 660 MW) of OPGC’s Ib Thermal power station has been stopped since Friday by villagers of Tilia over enhanced compensation demand.

Getting displaced by Hirakud dam project once and resettled in Tilia under Lakhanpur block, villagers have been opposing land acquisition for OPGC projects from the very beginning. They are demanding compensation on a par paid by NTPC and Bhusan to people residing within 120 km radius of the plants in the neighbouring Sundargarh district. They are demanding Rs 25 lakh per acre of land and permanent job for 184 members of the affected families in OPGC.

These two units were being expanded by OPGC at a cost of Rs 11,547 crore. It had acquired 277.30 acres of rayati land by making civil deposit (deposit of compensation amount in court) with help from the State police for construction of an ash pond.

With no security forces around now, villagers stopped work demanding adequate compensation for parting with their land. They have threatened to go ahead with cultivation on their land if OPGC does not accede to their demands.

Even as district officials held discussions with the villagers to end the impasse, villagers refused to budge from their stand. Sarpanch Thanasundar Sahoo said that they would not allow any construction till the demands are met. The villagers said when the State Government can pay Rs 11.5 lakh per acre to vacate encroachers from sandy government land at Posco site in Jagatsinghpur, they are only being offered Rs 12 lakh per acre of fertile land. They alleged that instead of working out an amicable settlement for smooth execution of the project for which Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has laid foundation stone twice, OPGC is resorting to forcible land acquisition in violation of law. Moreover, the mandatory Palli Sabha or Gram Sabha was never held nor social impact assessment study done for the project.

The opposition saw villagers driving out OPGC officials thrice from the village and refusing to accept land acquisition notices of Section 4 (1) and 9 (1) under Land Acquisition Act. This was followed by civil deposit and forcible acquisition of land after talks between villagers and OPGC to resolve the issue failed.

Terming it as infringement of fundamental rights, Gobinda Pradhan of the village said they have issued ultimatum to OPGC and the district administration to clear their stand on their demand within three days failing which, they will forcibly cultivate the land.