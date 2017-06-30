CUTTACK/BARIPADA:THE Odisha Human Right Commission (OHRC) on Thursday sought a report from DG (Home Guard) and SP, Mayurbhanj on making four home guards kneel by Reserve Inspector (RI) at Baripada on June 25 for not wearing uniform.

Acting on a petition filed by advocate Prabir Kumar Das, acting Chairperson, OHRC, Justice BK Mishra issued the direction asking the two parties to submit report on the issue within four weeks.

The petitioner had alleged that four home guards, including a woman, were made to kneel as punishment for not wearing their uniform properly on duty. They were punished by Reserve Inspector Ashok Sethi in front of the District Home Guard office at Bhanjpur at around 11 am on Sunday. Sethi, had however, maintained that the personnel were not in proper uniform while on duty and not doing their duty properly. The petitioner also demanded compensation of `5 lakh to each home guard.

Meanwhile, Mayurbhanj SP R Prakash on Thursday recorded the statements of four home guards who were made to kneel.Sethi, the controversial police officer, has been relieved of his duties. He had already received his transfer order a few days back, but was not relieved.