JAGATSINGHPUR: The fair price shop owners in Erasama block of the district are taking consumers for a ride by manipulating the weighing scales. The consumers are thus getting items less than they are entitled to receive. The consumers have squarely blamed the PDS dealers for manipulating the supplies of essential commodities and selling them at a higher price in the open market.

Several crores of rupees spent by the Government in subsidies for commodities supplied through fair price shops is going waste as only a small quantity reaches the actual beneficiaries.

The errant ration shop owners in Dhinkia panchayat are supplying commodities to consumers less than they are entitled to get by manipulating weighing machines, locals alleged.

After implementation of National Food Security Act (NFSA), the priority households are entitled to receive foodgrains at 5 kg per person per month at the issue prices of Rs 3, Rs 2 and Rs 1 per kg for rice, wheat and coarse grains respectively.

Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households receive 35 kg of foodgrains per household per month at the same subsidised price. But the ration shop owners are supplying items less than the beneficiaries are entitled to get. Kerosene, which is sold at Rs 14.29 per litre through PDS, is being diverted and sold in the open market at `50-`60 per litre by such unscrupulous traders, they alleged.

Nearly 2,000 beneficiaries get their rations through four dealers in Dhinkia panchayat. Last month, they had submitted a memorandum to the District Civil Supply Officer over the matter, but in vain. Similar cases of black marketing of PDS commodities have been reported from Nuagaon, Balitutha, Gadakujang and other panchayats of the block.

The consumers have alleged that the PDS dealers are stealthily deducting 100 grams each of rice and wheat per kg and 50 ml of kerosene per litre. A racket is also active in diverting subsidised rice meant for ration card holders at Rs 1 per kg to supermarkets and malls and selling it as packaged rice priced at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg.

Dhinkia Panchayat Samiti member Debendra Swain said though villagers have sought the intervention of the BDO, and District Civil Supply Officer over the matter, no inquiry has been conducted so far against the errant ration shop owners.

Block Development Officer Subodha Acharya said he has received allegation regarding supply of less quantity of PDS commodities in Dhinkia. But no written complaint has been filed so far. However, steps would be taken in this regard soon, he added.

