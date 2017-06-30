BHUBANESWAR: All clues point at a pack of wolves behind the killings of the sheep at Niali. The Forest department, though sure, is waiting for sighting of the animals before formally announcing it. To gather evidence about the animals, a set of camera-traps was installed on Thursday. Four more sets are being brought from some wildlife sanctuaries.

A team of officials, including DFO PK Mishra and Assistant Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park KL Purohit, visited the most affected village on Thursday and held discussions with the locals. Hunting patterns, foot-prints and description provided by villagers and post-mortem outcome were analysed. While crackers were burst at some places to drive away the animals, plans are afoot to capture the animals through a well-planned strategy that uses trap and net. If the department succeeds, the animals could be relocated to another forest. Currently, the animals are inhabiting Bhanragarh reserve forest.

Earlier on the day, locals blocked Phulnakhara-Niali road demanding compensation for sheep killings and protection. The forest officials counselled them about measures that must be taken to ensure safety.