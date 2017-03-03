BARGARH:A day after Khainu Bagarti (55) alias Hadu died after consuming pesticide in Kendpali village under Bargarh Sadar police limits, politicians have started making a beeline for the village to meet his bereaved family members. The State Assembly was disrupted by the Congress for the second day on Thursday demanding debate over the suicide of Khainu.

Ananta Bagarti, son of Khainu, said irregular power supply and resultant failure of lift irrigation system had damaged their paddy crop cultivated over three acres of land. Although they owned a deep bore-well, they could not irrigate the crop due to frequent power failure. Water scarcity damaged their crop and having availed private loan of Rs 40,000 for cultivation, Khainu was under severe mental stress over repayment. Finding no alternative to overcome debt burden, Bagarti consumed poison, claimed Ananta.

A BJP delegation, led by its national secretary Suresh Pujari and State Krushak Morcha president Shivaji Mohanty, reached the village and held the State Government responsible for the suicide due to crop loss, loan burden and failure to provide quality power.

Pujari met the family members of Khainu and also went round his affected agricultural land and other villagers.

Hitting out at the State Government, Pujari said the Government should be charged with abetment to suicide by Bagarti. “Not only did he lose his vegetable crops cultivated over three acres of the land, but also failed to irrigate the land despite having a deep-bore well,” Pujari said.

Demanding action against the officials concerned responsible for low voltage, he accused the State Government of negligence and asked for adequate compensation for the bereaved family.

Convenor of BJD Farmers’ Cell and Bhatli MLA Sushanta Singh also called on the family of Khainu and expressed condolence. He assured to look into the low voltage problem in the villages.

State president of Utkal Bharat Kharavela Swain also visited the village and expressed condolence. He extended financial support and lashed out at the State Government for failing to protect the interest of the farmers.