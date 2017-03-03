Home States Odisha

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi to grace Aarya Awards ceremony

Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi will attend the fifth edition of Aarya Awards here on March 6.

By Express News Service

Organised by philanthropic organisation Parichay Foundation, this year’s award ceremony will mark of celebration of the International Women’s Day.

Kailash Satyarthi

Satyarthi will be the chief guest and keynote speaker of the function. He will felicitate 12 women achievers chosen from different fields and different parts of the globe by the Foundation on the occasion.

Parichay Foundation, engaged in promotion of Indian art and culture and socio-economic upliftment of underprivileged in urban slums and rural parts of Odisha and New Delhi, has been organising Aarya Awards since 2012.

From 2016, the Foundation has also started Shrie Awards to acknowledge the achievements of men in various sectors. Recently, it launched its pilot project Alaknanda Scholarship Programme for drop-out girl students across the State.

‘’It will be a matter of pride for our women achievers to be receiving the award from Satyarthi. Parichay has always stood for women empowerment and Aarya Awards are our tribute to women scripting their own success and inspiring stories from different fields,’’ said Rosalin Patasani Mishra, founder of Parichay Foundation.

Satyarthi has been at the forefront of the global movement to end child slavery and exploitative child labour since 1980.

