Flag Code violation not crime: Mishra

Published: 04th March 2017 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2017 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra on Friday said in the Assembly that the State Government should issue a circular to make everyone aware about the provisions in Flag Code of India so that it can be implemented in the right spirit.

Referring to the issue raised by Leader of BJP Legislature Party KV Singhdeo in the Assembly on Thursday, Mishra said violation of the Flag Code is not punishable under law. “But it is the moral responsibility of everyone to abide by it,” he said.

Mishra thanked Singhdeo for raising the issue in the House. He, however, questioned the respect to the Tricolour given by RSS which has close links with the BJP, the party to which Singhdeo belonged. He said the National Flag was not hoisted at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur even 52 years after Independence. The RSS did not consider the Tricolour as the National Flag, he said.

Singhdeo had alleged that the National Flag has been insulted by hoisting it on the left side of a vehicle used by a leader in the rank of a Minister.

He had said the Tricolour was hoisted on the wrong side of the vehicle bearing registration number OD02AG 6699. Hoisting the National Flag on the left side of the vehicle is a ‘clear violation’ of the Flag Code of India. Later, it was found that the vehicle provided by Parliamentary Affairs Department is being used by Mishra.

