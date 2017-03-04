BHUBANESWAR: The State government has shifted Koraput Collector Jaykumar V following controversy over the landing of helicopter carrying Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan at Borigumma during the panchayat polls.

Anupam Saha, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Balangir has been posted as Koraput Collector. Jaykumar V has been asked to report to the General Administration department here. The Odisha Rajaswa Amala Sangha and the district Collector were on a collision course over the issue following suspension of 11 ministerial staff in connection with landing of Pradhan’s helicopter.

Though the Collector revoked the suspension order on the ministerial staff, the Association continued with the stir. A BJP delegation had also met Governor S C Jamir on Wednesday demanding immediate suspension of the Collector over the incident.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of the Association met the Chief Minister’s secretary at the Secretariat following which the Association decided to call off the agitation.