Centre bashing by Odisha CM on birth anniversary of Biju Babu

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik was observed across Odisha, the BJD came down heavily on the Centre for stopping welfare schemes meant for tribals and poor.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan were among others who paid rich tributes to Biju Patnaik.



“On his birth anniversary, I pay my tributes to the beloved Biju Babu. He served society with diligence and positively impacted many lives,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

“My tributes to the legendary leader Biju Babu on his birth anniversary. He was a true statesman and son of soil,” said Oram while Pradhan said, “My reverence to the former chief minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik.”



However, addressing a function held at the party headquarters here, BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik strongly criticised the Centre for stopping many welfare programmes meant for the poor. “The Centre has stopped many welfare programmes ignoring the interest of the people living in tribal-dominated backward areas,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the State Government continues to implement these schemes with funds from its own resources despite the budget cuts by the Centre. Stating that Odisha has made significant progress in different sectors, he said the State has witnessed substantial development since 2000.



While the Chief Minister did not react to Prime Minister’s poverty remark on Odisha, other leaders strongly criticised the comment.

Minister for School and Mass Education Debi Prasad Mishra said while the Prime Minister ridiculed Odisha for its poverty, others spread false information about the State.



“Development achieved in different spheres in the State are being overlooked by these people as they are busy launching false propaganda against BJD-ruled Odisha,” he said.



Minister of State for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Sanjay Dasburma criticised the Centre for trying to keep Odisha poor all along.

The Chief Minister and other senior ministers also attended a function organised by the Panchayatiraj department to mark the occasion.



A host of other programmes was organised across the State to observe the birth anniversary of the legendary leader.



A mini-marathon from the Biju Patnaik park to the Kalinga Stadium was flagged off by the Chief Minister. He also garlanded the statue of Biju Patnaik on the Assembly premises.