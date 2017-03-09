BHUBANESWAR: For the first time, five eastern Indian States will conduct elephant enumeration at the same time to eliminate double counting.



The Wildlife Organisation of Odisha Government in collaboration with Project Elephant has planned the census which will be conducted across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bihar apart from Odisha.

A meeting of the senior officers of Forest departments of these States has been convened on March 10-11 in Bhubaneswar where the exact census dates would be chalked out apart from the methodology.



Eastern Indian States being one of the largest holders of elephants in the country after South, the move is aimed at eliminating any duplication in numbers since the jumbos migrate across the borders. The migration from Odisha to WB and Jharkhand and from Jharkhand to WB is frequent.



The tentative dates for the census have been fixed for May 9-12 but would be finalised only after discussion among the participating officers. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests SS Srivastava will formally unveil the meet, said Regional Chief Conservator of Forests, Angul Sudarshan Panda who is coordinating the meeting.



Two different methodologies would be adopted for the census. Apart from direct sighting, the Dung Decay method will also be employed. An indirect methodology, the Dung Decay is a statistical method which is employed to calculate elephant numbers by monitoring the decay rate. The direct methodology, as it is, will use sighting in forests and waterholes in a line transect method.



Elephant expert R Sukumar has also been invited to take part in the meet. The officers will also go for a field trial at Chandaka on March 10.