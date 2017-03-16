Centre for foot and mouth disease to open on April 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The International Centre for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) at Arugul is all set to be unveiled on April 1.



The Centre is mandated with control and eradication of FMD in India and the SAARC sub-region. It will have a state-of-the-art high-containment biosafety level 3+/Ag laboratory complex at Arugul in Jatni.

The high containment facility will be the first of its kind in South Asia with latest high containment features, rarely seen elsewhere in the world.



The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has invested `200 crore for establishment of the International Centre for which foundation stone was laid by the then Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar in 2009.



Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department Bishnupada Sethi said the ICAR-International Centre is meant for safe handling and storage of live FMD virus that is essentially required for control of FMD because a single virus particle released from open laboratories has the potential to cause FMD in controlled and eradicated areas.



FMD is a trans-boundary disease, mainly affecting cattle and buffalo, which is caused by FMD virus of different antigenic types, posing threat to food security.



According to the Project Directorate on FMD, the annual direct loss on account of FMD in India is estimated at around `23,000 crore due to drop in milk production (up to 80 per cent), loss in drought power, reduction in meat and wool production, abortion in pregnant animals and mortality in calves.

The indirect loss may be much more on account of trade barrier imposed by FMD-free countries and massive expenditure by the Government on FMD control and cost of treatment. In India, the FMD susceptible livestock population is more than 500 million.



According to available statistics, maximum incidence of FMD in 2015-16 was reported from Southern region followed by Eastern and North eastern region. Karnataka recorded maximum numbers of cases.



While the eastern region comprises West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand and accounts for about 22 per cent of the FMD susceptible livestock of the country, it also shares international border with Bangladesh and Nepal.



In Odisha, six outbreaks were recorded during 2015-16 and all were caused by Serotype O in bovine. One outbreak was diagnosed in retrospect. The incidences were recorded in Puri (2), Khurda (1), Dhenkanal (1), Cuttack (1) and Mayurbhanj (1). Three incidences were recorded in August and one each in June, September and May. Of the three FMD antigens, Serotype O caused 97 per cent of the outbreaks.