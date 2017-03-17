SONEPUR/JAJPUR : Incidents of farmer suicides continue to shame the State with fresh cases reported from Sonepur and Jajpur districts on Thursday.



In the Western Odisha district of Sonepur, a farmer, who had consumed poison at his village in Boudh, died in Sonepur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) on Thursday.



Reports said Ballabh Dharai of Jalpali village in Khatkhatia gram panchayat had consumed pesticide on Wednesday evening over failure to repay the loans he had availed. His wife and daughter-in-law rushed him to Sonepur DHH where he succumbed.



Dharai’s son Makaranda said his father had availed a loan of `54,000 from Simipadar Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society (PACS) during the current rabi season, besides `20,000 from a private bank, which was borrowed by his daughter-in-law. He had dug up a borewell to irrigate his 4.4-acre of farm land and had sought more loan to install a pump set. However, the PACS asked him to repay the loan he had already availed, Makaranda added.



Suicide by farmers has created an uproar in the Assembly with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy over his statement on the death of Khainu Bagarty of Kendapali village in Bargarh district.



In Jajpur district, a 27-year-old farmer, Kalinga Ghadei, of Nityanandapur village under Beruda gram panchayat allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison on Thursday afternoon. Kalinga was first admitted to District Headquarters Hospital at Jajpur town and later shifted to SCB Medical, Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.



Ghadei’s family members said he had cultivated tomato in 40- decimal land and had taken a loan of `80,000 from locals for the purpose. He was unable to repay the money due to distress sale of his produce. “When my son failed to repay the debt, moneylender scolded him following which he consumed poison,” said Prafulla Kumar Ghadei, Kalinga’s father.



Prafulla said they, along with neighbours, rushed him to District Headquarters Hospital but as his condition became critical, he was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.