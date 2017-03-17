BHUBANESWAR: Facilities in healthcare units of the State may run on solar power soon.

In a proposal to the Health Department on use of alternative power, the Science and Technology Department has sent a model estimate for providing solar photo voltaic solution to Government healthcare institutions under off-grid solar applications programme of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.



The department has sought funds, to be placed with Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA), for execution of the works at the earliest.



Since solar power has emerged as a viable alternative to diesel-based power, both from reliability and cost point of view, this clean, green and pollution free energy can be used in district headquarters hospitals (DHHs), PHCs, CHCs and sub-centres.



Once installed, the solar power stations will supply electricity to hospitals and for different services like heating water for dressing, sterilising, neo-natal care and refrigeration for storing essential medicines and vaccines. The hospitals can also use solar power as back-up for air-conditioning.



As per initial estimate, the cost of a solar power station for each DHH would be around `26.75 lakh followed by `19.10 lakh for CHC, `11.46 lakh for PHC and `3.82 lakh for sub-centre.



An official said the Health Department will have to identify healthcare units in remote and power-starved areas for coverage under the programme.



‘’The department will provide the list of healthcare units to OREDA which will in turn design the solar power plant to cater to power requirement. The agency will commission the plant, maintain it for a period of five years and impart training to designated staff of the healthcare units on operation, maintenance and upkeep of installed systems,’’ he said.



The official said the proposal relating to medical colleges and hospitals is under preparation and it will be submitted shortly.