BHUBANESWAR: Former minister and BJD Rajya Sabha member Bisnu Charan Das has been appointed as the deputy chairman of the Odisha State Planning Board (OSPB). The post has been lying vacant after the tenure of N Bhaskar Rao came to an end.

With the appointment as the deputy chairman of the OSPB which is of cabinet rank, Das may have to resign from the Rajya Sabha. Das said he is prepared to resign from the Rajya Sabha. The board has not met for the last several years and the post of deputy chairman was vacant for several months.

Das said he will visit all the 30 districts and address development related issues. He was also appointed on Saturday as the convenor of the Dalit cell of the Biju Janata Dal by chief minister Naveen Patnaik.