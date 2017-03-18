CUTTACK: Two persons were crushed to death and another was critically injured after the wall of a house collapsed on them at Haripur village in Salepur block here on Friday.



The deceased were identified as house owner Narahari Swain (50) and labourer Khirod Das (65). The injured labourer Naba Kishore Swain has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.



The mishap occurred when Narahari’s kutcha house was being thatched by some local labourers. Sources said Narahari with help of Khirod and Naba Kishore was fixing the displaced rafter of his house when the wall suddenly collapsed, trapping the trio under the debris.

While Narahari died on the spot, Khirod who was rescued along with Naba Kishore, succumbed on his way to SCB.