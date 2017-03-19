Bhubaneswar: Who Goodwill Ambassador Yohei Sasakawa on Saturday praised the Odisha Government for taking measures for eradication of leprosy.



Sasakawa, who is on a three-day visit to the State, met Health Secretary Dr Pramod Kumar Meherda, Director (Health Services) Dr KC Dash, Joint Director (Leprosy) Dr B K Swain and other officials.



Stating that leprosy is one of the world’s oldest diseases, he said there was no known cure for much of its long history. Since introduction of multi-drug therapy in the early 1980s, nearly 16 million people around the world have been cured, he said.



Sasakawa appreciated the steps initiated by the State Government for eradication of the disease and creation of awareness among people to avoid social stigma attached to leprosy.



Dr Meherda said decision has been taken to observe leprosy awareness day in every village on April 1 which will help detect new patients. ‘’Nearly 8,000 to 10,000 patients are being detected every year in the State and they are being provided timely treatment to save them from permanent disability,’’ he said.



Odisha has reconstructive surgery facilities in 14 Government hospitals, which is a first in the country. So far, 5,501 persons have been operated and they are leading normal life. Though the State had achieved the prevalence rate of less than one in 10,000 people in 2006, it increased to 1.8 in 12 districts by 2013.