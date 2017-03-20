BHUBANESWAR: Even though more than Rs 10,000 crore is spent every year on school education in Odisha, the sector remains one of the most neglected as thousand of posts of teacher remain vacant across the State in primary and high schools.

The State has 7890 high schools including 4,626 Government, 656 fully-aided and 2,608 aided. But in most of the high schools, teaching has taken a backseat as large number of posts of science teacher remain vacant.

The total 7,324 vacant posts of teacher in all the high schools of the State include 3000 science teachers. Besides, 2,434 high schools do not have regular headmasters. The posts have remained vacant for years together.

In a written reply to a question from Dilip Ray (BJP), Minister for School and Mass Education Debi Prasad Mishra admitted that in aided high schools, 681 posts of teacher and 353 posts of non-teaching staff remain vacant. He said steps are being taken to fill up the post of head masters in high schools through promotion.

The condition of block grant high schools is more worrisome. More than 3000 posts of teacher and non-teaching staff remain vacant in these schools. The Minister said nearly 3500 non-teaching posts in high schools are vacant.

With posts of science and mathematics vacant in many high schools, teachers from other streams are engaged to teach these subjects which has affected studies seriously.

However, Centre has provided `1000 crore to the State under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Siksha Abhijan (RAMSA) for the all-round development of teaching in high schools. Mishra said 5,363 schools in 30 districts have been included in RAMSA which was launched by Centre in 2009-10.

The State Government has submitted a proposal of `1101 crore to the Centre for assistance from RAMSA for 2017-18 while the Government had received `10,058 crore in 2016-17. RAMSA funds are utilised for construction of school buildings, provision of annual grants to the schools, training of teachers, organisation of science exhibitions and empowerment of girl students.