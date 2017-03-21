BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJD leader and Cooperation Minister Damodar Rout on Monday created a flutter in the Assembly by calling himself the ‘most inefficient’ and ‘helpless’ minister.



“Don’t embarrass me by describing me as the most efficient and able minister,” Rout said while replying to the discussion on the admissibility of an adjournment motion on defunct sugar mills in the State.



The Minister said, “I had brought laurels to the State while serving as Panchayatraj and Agriculture Minister in the past but as Cooperation Minister I have failed. I have failed to revive the defunct sugar mills due to bureaucratic non-cooperation and indifference of the department.”



Rout said, “I am pained that most of the members of this House refer me as the most efficient. But in reality, I am not allowed to function as hurdles are put on my way.” Referring to bureaucratic interference in the functioning of the department, he said, “It is very difficult to run a democratic Government under bureaucratic influence.”



The Minister said he did not get adequate support from the bureaucracy to take up welfare programmes, be it revival of defunct sugar mills or cold storages which could help farmers to a great extent.



Making a statement, the Minister said out of the five sugar mills in the State only two are in operation. Remaining three mills have been closed due to several factors and his efforts to revive these units have faced hurdles from the bureaucracy.



The Minister, however, assured the House that he would again try to make the defunct sugar mills operational. He agreed to a suggestion from Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra to convene a high-level meeting in which Mishra will also be invited to discuss the issue and find out ways to revive defunct sugar mills.



Mishra alleged that the State Government failed to help the sugarcane farmers. He said the farmers do not get their dues from the sugar mills run by the cooperative societies.



He demanded that steps be taken to revive the Vijayananda Cooperative Sugar Mills at Sagarpally in Balangir district. He alleged that the cooperative sugar mill at Bargarh has also become almost defunct because of indifferent attitude of the Government.



Congress chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati and Nabakishore Das also criticised the Government for not having any policy for sugarcane growers of the State.