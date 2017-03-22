Home States Odisha

Bike lifter leading lavish lifestyle, held

A 44-year-old man, allegedly involved in at least 142 cases of motorcycle theft, was arrested by the police here on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:A 44-year-old man, allegedly involved in at least 142 cases of motorcycle theft, was arrested by the police here on Tuesday. The accused, Ranjan Kar, was an autorickshaw driver by profession but led an extravagant life at his native village Panchupandav by selling the stolen motorcycles.

Last month, two locals of Indupur filed FIRs in the police station regarding theft of their two-wheelers from Indupur. On a tip-off, police arrested Ranjan at Indupur and seized one stolen motorcycle from him.  During interrogation, he confessed that he had been lifting bikes for the last two decades. He has also stolen a car. Ranjan had earlier been apprehended four times. He mostly operated in rural pockets of Cuttack, Jajpur, Angul, Jagatsinghpur and  Balasore districts, said the IIC of Nikirei police station, Pramod Kumar Lenka. “He has confessed to have been involved in as many as 141 cases of bike theft. His first offence dates back to 1992 in Salipur near Cuttack,” Lenka said. The accused sold away 34 stolen motorcycles to Banshidhar Nayak, a hotel owner at Indupur. After the arrest of Ranjan, the hotel owner fled from the village.  Ranjan was produced in the court of SDJM at Kendrapara . The court rejected his bail application and remanded him in jail custody.

