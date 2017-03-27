The victim, a class VIII drop out was kidnapped by Nayak and kept in his house at Khuntuni since then. The girl was allegedly in a relationship with Jaya.

BHUBANESWAR: A minor girl from Badambadi area in Cuttack, who was abducted and gang raped in November last year has been rescued from Samantrapur under Dhauli police limits on Monday.

The minor had been confined at a rented house in Khuntuni and allegedly gang raped by her boyfriend Jaya Nayak, his elder brother and uncle on multiple occasions within a span of four months.

Jaya had recorded the sexual acts on a mobile phone and circulated it among his friends, the police said. The girl managed to escape during last week of February and came to the Capital City. She took refuge at a tailoring shop in Samantrapur area.



On the basis of a complaint filed by the minor’s father on March 18, Badambadi police had registered a case and arrested Jaya, Prasant Nayak (20), Ranjan Sahoo (19) and Bidyadhar Nayak (30).

Jaya’s arrest led to the seizure of two cell phones and four memory cards in which the objectionable videos were stored. The MMS clips have been sent to the forensic laboratory for examination, sources said.

It was a tip-off which led the police to the tailoring shop in the City from where the girl was traced. An accomplice of Jaya who was on the run was also arrested following the minor girl’s rescue, Cuttack DCP Sanjeev Arora said.

The five accused have been booked under Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her for marriage) and 376 D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 4 and 14 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Sections 67 A of the Information Technology Act, Arora added.